Our 6 Best Tiramisu Recipes Ever
Pumpkin Tiramisu
Layers of silky pumpkin mousse and coffee-dipped ladyfingers create a spectacular tiramisu that's a terrific alternative to pumpkin pie.
Israeli Tiramisu
Tel Aviv chef Eyal Shani's ultracreamy (and teetotal) version of this classic Italian icebox cake replaces ladyfingers and mascarpone with supermarket staples like instant vanilla pudding and farmer cheese.
Classic Tiramisu
For a more elaborate presentation, line a charlotte mold with the coffee-soaked ladyfingers, then fill it with the mascarpone. Unmold onto a plate to serve.
Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu
For this rich tiramisu, Jason McCullar first makes a ginger-spiced cake using a recipe from Steen's syrup, a Louisiana cane syrup (steensyrup.com). Then he soaks the cake in a reduction made with chocolate stout (Rogue brewery makes a good version) before layering it with mascarpone cream.
Pumpkin-Gingersnap Tiramisù
Pumpkin pie meets tiramisu, with layers of pumpkin-mascarpone custard and gingersnaps brushed with Calvados syrup. In the freezer, the flavors and textures meld to form a deliciously creamy dessert.
Tiramisu Icebox Pie
Pastry chef Mathew Rice of Pastaria in Nashville takes the familiar elements of a classic tiramisu—ladyfingers, coffee, and mascarpone—and reimagines them as an icebox pie. The dessert is full of playful textures and flavors, including a dense coffee mousse and salty-sweet coffee crunchies.