Our 6 Best Tiramisu Recipes Ever

By Maria Yagoda
October 23, 2019
Eric Wolfinger
Whether you’re a tiramisu purist or down for some experimentation (pumpkin gingersnap tiramisu, anyone?), this classic Italian dessert is delightful in all of its forms.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Pumpkin Tiramisu

Layers of silky pumpkin mousse and coffee-dipped ladyfingers create a spectacular tiramisu that's a terrific alternative to pumpkin pie.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Israeli Tiramisu

© Abby Hocking

Tel Aviv chef Eyal Shani’s ultracreamy (and teetotal) version of this classic Italian icebox cake replaces ladyfingers and mascarpone with supermarket staples like instant vanilla pudding and farmer cheese.

Go to Recipe

3 of 7

Classic Tiramisu

For a more elaborate presentation, line a charlotte mold with the coffee-soaked ladyfingers, then fill it with the mascarpone. Unmold onto a plate to serve.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement

4 of 7

Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu

For this rich tiramisu, Jason McCullar first makes a ginger-spiced cake using a recipe from Steen's syrup, a Louisiana cane syrup (steensyrup.com). Then he soaks the cake in a reduction made with chocolate stout (Rogue brewery makes a good version) before layering it with mascarpone cream. 

Go to Recipe

5 of 7

Pumpkin-Gingersnap Tiramisù

© Lucy Schaeffer

Pumpkin pie meets tiramisu, with layers of pumpkin-mascarpone custard and gingersnaps brushed with Calvados syrup. In the freezer, the flavors and textures meld to form a deliciously creamy dessert.

Go to Recipe

6 of 7

Tiramisu Icebox Pie

Eric Wolfinger

Pastry chef Mathew Rice of Pastaria in Nashville takes the familiar elements of a classic tiramisu—ladyfingers, coffee, and mascarpone—and reimagines them as an icebox pie. The dessert is full of playful textures and flavors, including a dense coffee mousse and salty-sweet coffee crunchies.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com