Fruit Tarts
Plums, peaches, cherries, blueberries and more are delicious fillings for buttery, flaky tarts. For an unconventional twist, we love embellishing the crust with pistachios, and topping the tart with a drizzle of chestnut honey or a dollop of passion-fruit cream. One of our favorite summertime treats is a white peach tart [https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/white-peach-tart], prepared with plenty of ripe, juicy peaches and a puffy, cake-like crust. For an easy alternative to apple pie, Jacques Pépin’s fail-safe tart is our seasonal go-to. The dough from this recipe can be used with almost any firm fruits, such as pears, peaches, apricots or plums. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to fruit tarts.
