Plums, peaches, cherries, blueberries and more are delicious fillings for buttery, flaky tarts. For an unconventional twist, we love embellishing the crust with pistachios, and topping the tart with a drizzle of chestnut honey or a dollop of passion-fruit cream. One of our favorite summertime treats is a white peach tart [https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/white-peach-tart], prepared with plenty of ripe, juicy peaches and a puffy, cake-like crust. For an easy alternative to apple pie, Jacques Pépin’s fail-safe tart is our seasonal go-to. The dough from this recipe can be used with almost any firm fruits, such as pears, peaches, apricots or plums. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to fruit tarts.