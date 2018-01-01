Tarts conjure up images of colorful pastry cases and proper afternoon teas, but there’s no reason not to make them at home. Tart crusts can be made from short crust or puff pastry, in a tin or free form, and because the tart is open-faced, no one will know if your crust is less than perfect. Have beautiful fruit from the farmers’ market? Don’t hide it in a pie. Tarts are the perfect way to showcase your seasonal bounty. Looking to impress dinner guests? Custard tarts are as easy as fill-and-bake, but they look like they require extra pastry knowledge. Food & Wine’s guide to tarts includes tips for perfecting the art of the tart, plus recipes that are made for the holidays, recipes by season and more.