7 Summer Desserts to Make with Yogurt

Yogurt is great for more than just breakfast.

F&W Editors
July 17, 2016

From beautiful fruit pies to the best cookie salad, here are seven ways to use yogurt for dessert this summer.

1. Minted Melon with Vanilla Granita and Citrus Yogurt

Pastry chef Michael Laiskonis marinates melon balls in lime and ginger and matches them with a light, citrusy yogurt cream.

2. Yogurt and Apricot Pie with Crunchy Granola Crust

This healthy pie features Greek yogurt and a crust made with protein-rich almonds and oats.

3. Berry-Yogurt Pavlovas with Chamomile-Lavender Syrup

Fresh summer berries star in this healthy dessert.

4. Lemony Frozen-Yogurt Terrine with Blueberries and Mango

This stunning, make-ahead frozen treat, made with fat-free yogurt, fresh fruit and turbinado sugar is delightfully creamy.

5. Honeyed Yogurt and Blueberry Tart with Ginger Crust

Mixing creamy yogurt with honey makes a deliciously sweet and tangy filling for this gorgeous fruit tart. 

6. Midwestern Cookie Salad

Star blogger Molly Yeh's dessert salad features chunks of black-and-white cookies, fresh berries and yogurt.

7. Yogurt Panna Cottas with Honey

Thick and creamy Greek-style yogurt is used as the base for these tangy, low-fat panna cottas.

