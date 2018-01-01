When it's hot outside, it makes sense to treat yourself to a milkshake or float to cool off. The classic milkshakes of yesteryear have since been elevated to some over-the-top creations. They now include booze and feature fantastical toppings that could easily be stand-alone desserts, such as the Black Tap NYC's sinfully s'mores milkshake. And floats should get some credit too. Long past their days at the soda fountain, these genius drinks can be mixed with beer, cocktails and more. Look through Food & Wine's guide to find the many creative directions these two treats have taken.