Decadent, creamy chocolate pudding is one of our favorite desserts to enjoy all year round. We love to top our pudding off with a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings, but adding candied ginger, bourbon caramel sauce or cayenne pepper can quickly give this childhood favorite a touch of sophistication. One of our favorite takes on chocolate pudding is chef Gavin Kaysen’s version, which he serves with cinnamon-sugar brioche croutons and homemade whipped cream. The pudding gets a flavor boost from instant espresso powder, and it’s a truly fantastic dessert. Whether you’re looking for a simple sweet or an elegant dessert, F&W’s guide to chocolate pudding has a recipe for every occasion.