Bread pudding is our favorite way to turn stale bread into a savory strata or delicious dessert. For sweet bread pudding, we love adding fruit and caramel, or for a more savory spin, leeks, spinach and mozzarella. One of our best bread pudding recipes uses croissants instead of standard bread, which is mixed with vanilla bean–infused milk and chocolate, and served with ice cream. The croissants provide a richness that go beyond basic bread pudding, and the chocolaty custard is impossibly decadent. For an easy, summery strata, toss small slices of baguette with zucchini, onion and tomatoes for a light, colorful side dish. Whether you’re looking for dinner or dessert, Food & Wine’s guide to bread pudding has a recipe for every occasion.