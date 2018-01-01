Pudding is one of the oldest foods, and it’s come a long way from the savory, sausage-like dish of medieval Britain. In fact, the food that Americans know as pudding is a sweet, creamy dish that is more similar to a custard. Most people don’t have to be convinced of the deliciousness of a wafer-lined banana pudding or a gooey bread pudding with caramel sauce, but with its collection of delicious recipes, Food & Wine’s guide to pudding will remind you that dark chocolate pudding is an elegant way to end a dinner party and why rice pudding deserves a spot at your next potluck.