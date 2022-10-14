Thanksgiving dessert goals often focus on traditional, picture-perfect pies that involve gluten (flaky crusts), nuts (pecans), dairy (butter, milk, whipped cream), and stress (the blind bake! the lattice!) to the exclusion of many with dietary restrictions — not to mention a cook's sanity.

This year, we decided to put ease and inclusivity at the center of our dessert planning, with 10 new holiday recipes — five no-roll crusts and five revamped classic fillings — that are intended to be mixed and matched for a build-your-own-pie adventure.

The pies are presented as separate crust and filling recipes for two reasons: to enable maximum creativity and to accommodate all kinds of dietary needs. There are 25 possible combinations, from a flambéed apple pie with a pretzel and waffle cone crust to a baklava-inspired pecan pie with a garland of store-bought phyllo.

All are chill-and-fill pies that can be made in advance — ideal for a day when oven space is in high demand. Follow our lead if you like (in the photos that follow, we've shown some of our favorite pairings), or construct your dream dessert. Sticking with our five no-roll crusts will spare you butter-smudged kitchen counters, but you can swap in your favorite fully baked pie shell.

There are a few guiding principles to consider when customizing your pie. The versatility and crunch of the Brown Sugar Shortbread Crust, Granola and Marshmallow Crust, and Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Crust make these three ideal shells for all five of the fillings. The soft texture and mild sweetness of the Walnut and Date Crust lends itself especially well to nutty pies, like the Peanut Butter Chai Pie, Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie, and Nutty Baklava Pie. The light and crisp White Chocolate Meringue Crust works best with low-moisture fillings; try it with the Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie and Peanut Butter Chai Pie. But most importantly, remember that these pies are all about making the holidays welcoming to all. Don't be afraid to experiment!