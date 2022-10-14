Recipes Desserts Pies Thanksgiving Pie Recipes to Suit Every Taste and Preference This Thanksgiving, fill your table with easy pies to satisfy everyone, no matter their dietary restrictions. By Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean Instagram Website Title: Associate Food Editor, Food & WineLocation: Birmingham, AlabamaEducation: Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 Award in Spirits, International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Judge: Baking Category 2021Expertise: recipe development, food styling.Paige Grandjean is a food editor, recipe developer, and food stylist with over seven years of experience in food media. Her work has appeared in more than 15 nationally distributed publications, award-winning cookbooks, and digital platforms.Experience: Paige Grandjean has spent her entire career in food media. As a former recipe tester and developer in the Meredith Food Studios, she worked on recipes for numerous print and digital brands. Her extensive test kitchen experience landed her a spot as a panel speaker at the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) annual conference in 2020. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award finalist. As the current associate food editor for Food & Wine, Paige assists in overseeing all food content for the internationally acclaimed brand. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Stylist Torie Cox /Prop Stylist Claire Spollen Thanksgiving dessert goals often focus on traditional, picture-perfect pies that involve gluten (flaky crusts), nuts (pecans), dairy (butter, milk, whipped cream), and stress (the blind bake! the lattice!) to the exclusion of many with dietary restrictions — not to mention a cook's sanity. This year, we decided to put ease and inclusivity at the center of our dessert planning, with 10 new holiday recipes — five no-roll crusts and five revamped classic fillings — that are intended to be mixed and matched for a build-your-own-pie adventure. The pies are presented as separate crust and filling recipes for two reasons: to enable maximum creativity and to accommodate all kinds of dietary needs. There are 25 possible combinations, from a flambéed apple pie with a pretzel and waffle cone crust to a baklava-inspired pecan pie with a garland of store-bought phyllo. All are chill-and-fill pies that can be made in advance — ideal for a day when oven space is in high demand. Follow our lead if you like (in the photos that follow, we've shown some of our favorite pairings), or construct your dream dessert. Sticking with our five no-roll crusts will spare you butter-smudged kitchen counters, but you can swap in your favorite fully baked pie shell. There are a few guiding principles to consider when customizing your pie. The versatility and crunch of the Brown Sugar Shortbread Crust, Granola and Marshmallow Crust, and Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Crust make these three ideal shells for all five of the fillings. The soft texture and mild sweetness of the Walnut and Date Crust lends itself especially well to nutty pies, like the Peanut Butter Chai Pie, Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie, and Nutty Baklava Pie. The light and crisp White Chocolate Meringue Crust works best with low-moisture fillings; try it with the Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie and Peanut Butter Chai Pie. But most importantly, remember that these pies are all about making the holidays welcoming to all. Don't be afraid to experiment! Five Pie Fillings and Crusts to Mix-and-Match 01 of 10 Nutty Baklava Pie View Recipe Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Stylist Torie Cox / Prop Stylist Claire Spollen This pecan pie and baklava hybrid is crunchy, sticky, and sweet with a hint of orange and spice from Grand Marnier and cardamom. 02 of 10 Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie View Recipe Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Stylist Torie Cox / Prop Stylist Claire Spollen Cranberries are roasted with lemongrass and gochugaru to give this vibrant pie a fruity and fragrant kick. 03 of 10 Apple Flambé Pie View Recipe Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Stylist Torie Cox /Prop Stylist Claire Spollen Apple cider and a combination of fresh, cooked, and dried apples join forces in this stovetop apple pie filling enhanced with licorice-laced pops of toasted fennel seeds and fragrant orange zest. 04 of 10 Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie View Recipe Photo: Victor Protasio /Food Stylist Torie Cox /Prop Stylist Claire Spollen Silky pumpkin custard gets extra richness from the addition of mascarpone cheese. Instead of the classic chocolate base of a black bottom pie, there's a layer of nutty black sesame paste. 05 of 10 Peanut Butter Chai Pie View Recipe Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Stylist Torie Cox /Prop Stylist Claire Spollen Peanut butter and cream cheese are whipped into an airy cloud and folded together with aromatic chai-spiced whipped cream in this dreamy and truly effortless pie. 06 of 10 Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust View Recipe Photo: James Ransom / Food Stylist Chelsea Zimmer Granola stays nice and crunchy even once coated in gooey melted marshmallow in this grown-up version of a Rice Krispies Treat in crust form. 07 of 10 Gluten-Free Brown Sugar Shortbread Piecrust View Recipe Photo: James Ransom / Food Stylist Chelsea Zimmer Sweet and buttery, this cookie-like gluten-free crust has a sandy texture and deep toffee flavor from the brown sugar. 08 of 10 Walnut and Date Piecrust View Recipe Photo: James Ransom / Food Stylist Chelsea Zimmer A short bake gives this soft crust more structure for clean slicing.The dates are the sweetening agent in this crust—there is no added sugar. 09 of 10 Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Piecrust View Recipe Photo: James Ransom / Food Stylist Chelsea Zimmer If you love a classic graham cracker crumb crust, this equally versatile version of finely ground pretzels and crushed waffle cones is a must-try. 10 of 10 White Chocolate Meringue Piecrust View Recipe Photo: James Ransom / Food Stylist Chelsea Zimmer Marshmallowy Italian meringue is baked and then brushed with melted white chocolate to create a barrier to help prevent this crust from getting soggy once filled and chilled. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit