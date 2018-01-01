Sweet potato pie is a Thanksgiving staple, made with sweet potatoes, milk, eggs, nutmeg and plenty of sticky, sugary marshmallow topping. To update this southern classic and give it a sophisticated twist, try a cornmeal crust, a garnish of meringue or a drizzle of red-wine caramel. One of our favorite takes on sweet potato pie adds bittersweet chocolate to the filling with a generous dollop of cinnamon-bourbon whipped cream. Whether you’re looking for a fail-proof holiday dessert or a delicious dish for your leftover sweet potatoes, Food & Wine’s guide to sweet potato pies has a recipe for any occasion.