Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie
"If you want to use your own fresh pumpkin or squash, by all means give it a try. Ask at your local farmers' market for a suggestion of which variety to use. Roast it in the oven until fork tender, scrape the flesh from the skin, and puree in food processor or blender. Use the same amount of fresh puree as the recipe calls for canned. In the pie shop we are often asked if we roast our own pumpkins for our pies. Many bakers do, but we've found that the consistency and texture of good canned pumpkin is far superior, not to mention the shortcut on labor. This is one instance where we will gladly open a can to make a pie filling. Since it's technically a custard, a smooth and creamy consistency is the goal, and processing the pumpkin helps break up any fibers fora smoother filling. The addition of browned butter gives the pumpkin a subtle butterscotch flavor."
Pumpkin Cream Pie in a Chocolate Crust
Cookbook author Melissa Clark likes pumpkin pie, but she likes making it in new and unexpected ways. Here she bakes a silky pumpkin custard in a crispy chocolate cookie crust, then dollops the pie with a tangy crème fraîche topping.
Crustless Pumpkin Pie
A classic Thanksgiving pumpkin pie has a buttery, flaky crust and a sweet and warmly spiced pumpkin filling. But if you struggle with pie dough or have a guest who can't eat it, our crustless pumpkin pie is a great option. Quick to make, this pumpkin custard is easily doubled or baked in individual ramekins. Whatever you bake it in, make sure the filling is only 1 1/2 inches deep, and keep a close eye on the baking time. Individual pies will bake more quickly than larger ones. The pumpkin pie filling can be modified to suit your tastes, too. Replace the light brown sugar here with dark brown or granulated sugar. Use 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg and a pinch of ground cloves in place of the pumpkin pie spice. Or try bourbon or Cointreau instead of the vanilla extract.