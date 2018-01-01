Sticky-sweet pecan pie is a southern staple made with pecans, eggs and sugar. To riff on this holiday dessert classic, we love adding blueberries, chocolate, candied ginger or bourbon to the mix, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. One of our favorite pies to bake on Thanksgiving is this apple-pecan hybrid. Use a premade shell and just a handful of ingredients for a supereasy treat that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Or try turning pecan pie [https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/pecan-pie-bars] into dessert bars; they’re simpler to serve, and none of the syrupy and nutty flavor will be lost. Whether you’re a pecan pie purist or want to shake things up, Food & Wine has a recipe for every occasion.