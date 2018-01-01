Key lime pie originates in the Florida Keys, and is made from sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks and plenty of Key-lime juice. Variations on this classic include everything from Oreo-crusted brûlée tarts to light and creamy mousse. One of our favorite riffs on this Sunshine State treat uses a chocolate-almond crust, which perfectly balances out the tart, tangy filling. Adding sour cream to homemade whipped cream gives it luxurious texture and helps level out the sweetness. If you’re more of a traditionalist, you can’t go wrong with Andrew Zimmern’s classic recipe—he serves it with unsweetened whipped cream and slices of fresh Key limes. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to Key lime pie.