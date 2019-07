8 Frozen and Chilled Pies to Make This Summer

There’s something so satisfying about digging into a freshly baked slice of pie —the flaky and buttery crust, the warm filling. However, once summer (and peak ice cream season) hits, the idea of a warm dessert isn’t as appealing. Enter our favorite frozen and chilled pie recipes, which are sweet, refreshing, and seriously cut down on your oven time. You can’t avoid it completely—you may need to bake the crust or toast the toppings, or even briefly cook the pie before transferring it to the freezer, depending on the recipe. But the end result is cold and creamy, perfect for enjoying on hot nights. Read on for the recipes we love.