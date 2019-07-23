8 Frozen and Chilled Pies to Make This Summer
Berry Ice Cream Pie
This recipe turns out a berry ice cream pie that is as beautiful as it is deliciously refreshing.Go to Recipe
Mud Pie
This decadent ice cream pie has a crunchy cookie crust, a fudgy chocolate-pecan layer, and lots of coffee ice cream. To top it off: A blanket of homemade hot fudge plus a generous heap of whipped cream.Go to Recipe
Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Pie
If you don't want to make a caramel or fudge sauce, Nancy Silverton suggests using high-quality jarred ones like King's Cupboard cream caramel sauce and Scharffen Berger chocolate sauce.Go to Recipe
Chilled Grapefruit-Caramel Meringue Pie
Most pastry chefs love lemon and orange. Deborah Snyder, however, champions the also-ran of the citrus world: grapefruit. In one cold, creamy dessert, she layers pink grapefruit curd in a crunchy graham-cracker crust with caramel sauce and a delicate topping of fluffy meringue.Go to Recipe
Frozen Maple-Mousse Pie with Candied Cranberries
This delicious frozen pie is topped with slow-simmered cranberries.Go to Recipe
Passion Fruit Ice Cream Pie with Ginger Crust
Instead of a plain cookie crust, Grace Parisi creates a crispy, chewy one with crumbled gingersnaps, dried pineapple and candied ginger. And instead of the usual caramel or chocolate sauce on top, she prepares a delectable mix of dulce de leche and passion fruit nectar from the supermarket.Go to Recipe
Tiramisu Icebox Pie
Pastry chef Mathew Rice takes the familiar elements of a classic tiramisu—ladyfingers, coffee, and mascarpone—and reimagines them as an icebox pie. The dessert is full of playful textures and flavors, including a dense coffee mousse and salty-sweet coffee crunchies.Go to Recipe
Lemon Ice Box Pie
This silken frozen pie is adapted from Clancy's, one of David Guas's favorite New Orleans neighborhood restaurants.Go to Recipe