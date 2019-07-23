8 Frozen and Chilled Pies to Make This Summer

By Bridget Hallinan
Updated: July 23, 2019
There’s something so satisfying about digging into a freshly baked slice of pie—the flaky and buttery crust, the warm filling. However, once summer (and peak ice cream season) hits, the idea of a warm dessert isn’t as appealing. Enter our favorite frozen and chilled pie recipes, which are sweet, refreshing, and seriously cut down on your oven time. You can’t avoid it completely—you may need to bake the crust or toast the toppings, or even briefly cook the pie before transferring it to the freezer, depending on the recipe. But the end result is cold and creamy, perfect for enjoying on hot nights. Read on for the recipes we love. 
Berry Ice Cream Pie

This recipe turns out a berry ice cream pie that is as beautiful as it is deliciously refreshing.

Mud Pie

Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

This decadent ice cream pie has a crunchy cookie crust, a fudgy chocolate-pecan layer, and lots of coffee ice cream. To top it off: A blanket of homemade hot fudge plus a generous heap of whipped cream.

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Pie

If you don't want to make a caramel or fudge sauce, Nancy Silverton suggests using high-quality jarred ones like King's Cupboard cream caramel sauce and Scharffen Berger chocolate sauce.

Chilled Grapefruit-Caramel Meringue Pie

Most pastry chefs love lemon and orange. Deborah Snyder, however, champions the also-ran of the citrus world: grapefruit. In one cold, creamy dessert, she layers pink grapefruit curd in a crunchy graham-cracker crust with caramel sauce and a delicate topping of fluffy meringue.

Frozen Maple-Mousse Pie with Candied Cranberries

This delicious frozen pie is topped with slow-simmered cranberries.

Passion Fruit Ice Cream Pie with Ginger Crust

Instead of a plain cookie crust, Grace Parisi creates a crispy, chewy one with crumbled gingersnaps, dried pineapple and candied ginger. And instead of the usual caramel or chocolate sauce on top, she prepares a delectable mix of dulce de leche and passion fruit nectar from the supermarket.

Tiramisu Icebox Pie

Eric Wolfinger

Pastry chef Mathew Rice takes the familiar elements of a classic tiramisu—ladyfingers, coffee, and mascarpone—and reimagines them as an icebox pie. The dessert is full of playful textures and flavors, including a dense coffee mousse and salty-sweet coffee crunchies.

Lemon Ice Box Pie

This silken frozen pie is adapted from Clancy's, one of David Guas's favorite New Orleans neighborhood restaurants.

