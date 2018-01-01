Apple pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert that has dozens of variations. One of our easiest apple pie recipes slashes prep time by using flaky puff pastry instead of homemade piecrust; simply fill it with apple slices tossed in sugar and flour. For something different, try apple-blintz hand pies stuffed with grated apples and farmer cheese for a sweet, creamy dessert. We also love improvising on this American classic with seasonal granitas, snack-size dessert bars and sweet-and-savory ice cream sundaes. Find the perfect apple pie recipe for any occasion in Food & Wine’s guide.