9 Pie Recipes in Bar Form for Easy Snacking

By Maria Yagoda
October 28, 2019
Noah Fecks
If you’re an on-the-go pie eater, you’ll appreciate these super-portable baked bar recipes inspired by our favorite holiday pies, from pecan pie bars to lemon-cranberry pie bars. Somehow, in rectangle form, the most indulgent pies feel like practical snacks, so you can make these recipes ahead of time for weeklong snacking.
Pecan Pie Bars

These tender pecan bars have an effortless press-in crust and a custard-like filling.

Pumpkin Pie Bars

These bars have all of the spice and warmth of classic pumpkin pie, but they're more easily assembled as bars with a simple press-in crust.

Chocolate Espresso Pie Bars

With a caffeine-fueled, dark chocolate filling and buttery, flaky brown sugar crust, baker Cheryl Day’s decadent pie bars are irresistible. They’re also practical: portable, crowd-pleasing, and make-ahead.

Lemon-Cranberry Pie Bars

A beautiful alternative to the classic Thanksgiving pie, this sweet and tangy bar has a simple press-in crust and a lemon curd filling swirled with cranberry purée.

Apple Pie Bars

“To step into Los Angeles’s Big Sugar Bakeshop is to enter a confectionery alt-universe,” F&W proclaimed about Mary Odson and Lisa Ritter’s innovative bakery in 2008. Cathy Odson, Mary’s sister, reinvents apple pie as a bar with a nutty, streusel-like topping and a crisp, buttery shortbread crust. It’s America’s iconic dessert, transformed into an even more indulgent snack.

Sweet and Tart Lime Bar

Instead of using a tart pan, make the dessert in a baking dish, leaving out the almond layer, and slice it into bars.

Caramel Pecan Bars

Ken Oringer sometimes adds a pinch of curry powder to the caramel because, he says, "I like for people to bite into these and wonder what the spice is. I love that element of surprise.”

Salted-Caramel Squares

Zoe Nathan’s dessert squares are packed with tender caramel atop a dense, buttery crust.

Chess Squares

Ben Mims riffs on chess pie in this ingenious recipe, transforming the classic Southern dessert into addictive bar cookies.

