9 Pie Recipes in Bar Form for Easy Snacking
Pecan Pie Bars
These tender pecan bars have an effortless press-in crust and a custard-like filling.Go to Recipe
Pumpkin Pie Bars
These bars have all of the spice and warmth of classic pumpkin pie, but they're more easily assembled as bars with a simple press-in crust.Go to Recipe
Chocolate Espresso Pie Bars
With a caffeine-fueled, dark chocolate filling and buttery, flaky brown sugar crust, baker Cheryl Day’s decadent pie bars are irresistible. They’re also practical: portable, crowd-pleasing, and make-ahead.Go to Recipe
Lemon-Cranberry Pie Bars
A beautiful alternative to the classic Thanksgiving pie, this sweet and tangy bar has a simple press-in crust and a lemon curd filling swirled with cranberry purée.Go to Recipe
Apple Pie Bars
“To step into Los Angeles’s Big Sugar Bakeshop is to enter a confectionery alt-universe,” F&W proclaimed about Mary Odson and Lisa Ritter’s innovative bakery in 2008. Cathy Odson, Mary’s sister, reinvents apple pie as a bar with a nutty, streusel-like topping and a crisp, buttery shortbread crust. It’s America’s iconic dessert, transformed into an even more indulgent snack.Go to Recipe
Sweet and Tart Lime Bar
Instead of using a tart pan, make the dessert in a baking dish, leaving out the almond layer, and slice it into bars.Go to Recipe
Caramel Pecan Bars
Ken Oringer sometimes adds a pinch of curry powder to the caramel because, he says, "I like for people to bite into these and wonder what the spice is. I love that element of surprise.”Go to Recipe
Salted-Caramel Squares
Zoe Nathan’s dessert squares are packed with tender caramel atop a dense, buttery crust.Go to Recipe
Chess Squares
Ben Mims riffs on chess pie in this ingenious recipe, transforming the classic Southern dessert into addictive bar cookies.Go to Recipe