February Pastry Calendar

Chefs all over the world have taken to Instagram to challenge each other to the #7daypastrychallenge: to Instagram a meaningful/impressive/beautiful pastry each day for seven days. With pastries blowing up our feeds, it’s no surprise we’ve been inspired to bake. Here, one indulgent pastry for each day of February so you can hop on the #7daypastrychallenge train. Social media has never been more delicious.