Pastries come in many forms, from guava–cream cheese pastelitos to glazed lemon-ginger scones. They’re limited only by what you can do with typical baking ingredients, such as flour, water, milk and butter. These satisfying treats can shape-shift to fit whatever course you need; opt for fruit-filled Danish for breakfast, and then serve your dinner guests a dessert platter of chocolate-covered éclairs that night. Food & Wine's guide has plenty of pastry recipes to get you through every occasion.