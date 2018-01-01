Depending on how you prepare it, mousse can either be rich and thick, or superlight and airy. Besides the typical chocolate mousse, you can also try flavoring this creamy dessert with fruit, coffee, herbs or even more creative ingredients. The next time you want to serve something unexpected, make chef Enrique Olvera's sweet-corn mousse. He pairs it with cornhusk meringues to complete the summery corn theme. Whether you're looking for a classic or unusual mousse, turn to Food & Wine's guide for dozens of delicious, decadent ideas.

