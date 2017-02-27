A Buzzy NYC Bakery's Super-Simple Cakes

This tender, light honey cake, laced with hints of coffee and orange juice, is perfect with a cup of tea.

John Kernick

Mah-Ze-Dahr bakery's claim to fame is the kind of homey treats you want to snack on all day long. The best part? They couldn't be simpler to make.

Charlotte Druckman
February 27, 2017

"Much of the success  of our brand is that  it started at home,"  says Umber Ahmad, founder of Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, which opened its first shop in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village this fall. The neighborhood—and, really, any New Yorker who had sunk their teeth into Ahmad’s profoundly bittersweet, sugar-dusted brownies at one of the  cult coffee shops that sold them—had waited impatiently for Ahmad and  her co-chef and partner, Shelly Acuña Barbera, to renovate the tiny space. Finally, on one of the last warm days in September, they were rewarded with  a long glass case full of brownies, cream puffs, meringue-swirled tarts and  other finessed versions of homey classics. In the morning, chic downtown denizens amble up leafy Greenwich Avenue to  get their cinnamon brioche buns or flaky, fruit-filled hand pies. Later in the  day, when school lets out, they’ll pick up their kids from the playground  next door and return for hot chocolate and a slice of frosted snack cake. 

Lemon Loaf Cakes with Poached Rhubarb
Devil's Food Snacking Cake
Honey Cake with Citrus Frosting

“This takes me back to when we were starting out,” Ahmad says. She and Barbera are sitting at the communal table in the handsome navy-walled bakery, tasting the citrus-frosted cake they’ve just developed and musing over how  it’s the kind of homestyle treat she used to bring to friends when she was working in finance and baking on the side. One of those lucky recipients was chef Tom Colicchio, who was impressed by how she elevated something as humble as a sheet or loaf cake with embellishments like honey in the batter or vanilla in the fruit syrup. Colicchio helped Ahmad launch her business through his mentorship program for food start-ups, introducing her to Barbera  and letting them use his ’Wichcraft kitchens in New York as their wholesale operation got off the ground. 

From the very start, the perfect  blend of homey and haute with a dash of worldly flavor was baked into their business plan: Ahmad, a first-generation Pakistani American raised in the Midwest, brings the home-baker perspective to the partnership, while Barbera, born to Mexican parents  in California, draws from her pastry experience at Le Bernardin and  Aldea. They took their name from the  Urdu equivalent of je ne sais quoi, which Ahmad says describes everyday luxuries like her famous snack cakes. “These aren’t special-occasion bites,” she adds. “You should have your daily Mah-Ze-Dahr.” 28 Greenwich Ave., NYC; mahzedahrbakery.com.

