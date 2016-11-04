Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate Debuts in NYC Today with Cheesecake Macarons and More

Watch out, Willy Wonka.

Today, Marc Aumont brings Bananas Foster bonbons, cheesecake-flavored macarons and all the sugary little things you crave at his stunning new sweets shop, Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate.

Right next door to Gabriel Kreuther in midtown Manhattan (where Aumont is the pastry chef), Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate showcases the dessert connoisseur’s French technique with distinctly American flavors.

That means selling caramels by the bag and travel-ready cakes for busy New Yorkers as well as making over the classic macaron. Right now, the French cookie sandwich pays tribute to New York City with an all-American cheesecake theme—and flavors, like pumpkin spice and mixed berries.

And while there might not be any Oompa Loompas running around, there’s a glass-enclosed bonbon workshop to observe the chocolatiers work their magic.

Now you have a reason to save room for dessert.