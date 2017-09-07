Kelis Finally Reveals Her Milkshake Recipe, and It’s Better Than Yours

Even though her breakout success is inextricably tied up with milkshakes, Kelis has never expressed much interest in the frothy dessert beverage. In fact, in 2016, the “Milkshake” singer and Cordon Bleu-trained chef said she’d never even made one before. That changes now.

In anticipation of National Chocolate Milkshake Day on September 12th, which is apparently a real thing, Kelis is breaking her silence on milkshakes, sharing with the world her personal recipe that she developed in partnership with Bailey’s.

“It’s really easy and simple and tastes amazing,” she says, adding that the rich, boozy recipe complies with all her major milkshake requirements. “A milkshake should be creamy and smooth and consistent, but it has to go through a straw. I hate it when it can’t go through a straw.”

Kelis, who once said that the innuendo-y milkshake in her hit song “means whatever people want it to,” confirms that she plans on celebrating the holiday. “The fact that there’s a day for chocolate milkshakes is kind of incredible,” she says. “Pretty much anything where there’s chocolate involved, I’m into it.” And the booze is a nice bonus, though she clarifies that alcoholic milkshakes have a time and a place. “It depends on where you’re at and what you’re doing.”

The singer, whose mother was a chef, grew up congregating around food and celebrating the art of cooking, so her pivot from music to gastronomy has always felt natural to her. Kelis graduated from The Cordon Bleu in 2008, launched her sauce brand, Bounty & Full, in 2015 and opened a pop-up restaurant in London last year. She also authored the 2016 cookbook, My Life on a Plate: Recipes From Around the World.

“Creative people usually don’t have just one outlet,” she says. “Being able to express yourself in different mediums is important.” She’s currently working on a new restaurant project and expanding her sauce company.

Below, make Kelis’ personal milkshake recipe to bring all the boys to the yard:

My Milkshake

Ingredients:

3 oz. Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

8 oz. ginger beer

4 scoops chocolate ice cream

5 pieces candied ginger

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

chili cinnamon

ginger-infused whipped cream

Instructions:

Combine Baileys, ginger beer, chocolate ice cream, candied ginger and cayenne pepper in a blender with a cup of ice. Blend until smooth.

Pour mixture into glass with chili-cinnamon-sugar rim (1:1:1).

Top with ginger-infused whipped cream and a piece of candied ginger.

Check the yard.