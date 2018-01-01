Sweet, creamy frosting is an easy (and decadent) way to embellish your favorite dessert. Basic icing is sugar mixed with milk, which is then flavored with cream cheese, cocoa powder and butter or egg whites. The simplest frosting of all, glacé icing, is just powdered sugar and water. We like to drizzle this thin, glossy glaze over homemade scones or coffee cake. There are so many different types of icings and frostings—we love cream-cheese frosting for zucchini and carrot cakes, mascarpone frosting for pumpkin and banana cakes, and chocolate frosting for everything from marble cakes to brownies.