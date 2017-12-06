30 Days of Holiday Cakes and Pies

Family is great and all, but we all know the holiday season is actually about eating. From big, juicy roasts to as many sides as we can fit on our plates, holiday meals are as deliciously plentiful as they come. Of course, the main event is dessert. We like the dessert table to be so filled with sweets that you can barely see the tablecloth. Of course, you have your traditional apple, pecan and pumpkin pies, but the fun kicks in when you get creative. That's why we're here with 30 days worth of holiday cakes and pies for you to bake throughout this festive season. We want you to get in the holiday spirit and make sure the addictive aroma of pie crust never leaves your kitchen. From triple-layer sour cream chocolate cake to buttermilk eggnog pie, we have all the recipes you need to make sure your guests will be coming back for seconds. Happy Holidays! –Morgan Goldberg