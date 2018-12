The winter season brings a desire for a well-loved spice: ginger. More specifically, ginger desserts. Soothing yet bright and stimulating all at once, ginger is the perfect addition to sweet holiday confections. Ginger snaps, ginger cakes, ginger cookies, fresh ginger desserts, candied ginger and of course every variation of gingerbread are all here for your baking (and tasting) pleasure. The best holiday ginger dessert spread is at your fingertips.