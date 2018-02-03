19 Ways to Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast

When it comes to national food holidays, it's not often that we're moved to celebrate. But we see Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, which falls on the first Saturday of February, as a call to action. Though we definitely won't judge you for enjoying a morning scoop of ice cream any other day of the year, this day is the ultimate excuse. So, we've gathered our most breakfast-centric ice cream recipes—from coffee ice cream to oatmeal cookie ice cream sandwiches—to prepare you for the occasion. Rise and shine.