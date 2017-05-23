Soft Serve Returns to Dominique Ansel Kitchen

As if a visit to Dominique Ansel Kitchen wasn’t sweet enough already, the West Village bakery is reopening its summer soft serve window this Wednesday (May 24th).

This year, Dominique Ansel Kitchen will offer two flavors of soft serve at a time, including their signature burrata flavor, which will be available all summer long. The burrata flavor is served with balsamic caramel, micro-basil and whole confit strawberries inside the cone. The second soft serve flavor will rotate each month and will include cold brew with anise biscotti and milk foam in June, white peach with salted pistachios and lavender honey in July and dark chocolate olive oil with fig agrodolce and sea salt in August.

Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Kitchen

Unlike other soft serve ice creams, Dominque Ansel Kitchen makes each of its flavors from scratch using fresh milk, as opposed to a mix or powder. Additionally, each order of soft serve comes in one of their handmade honey-tuile waffle cones, a personal touch that will certainly bring you back for seconds later in the summer.

2017 has already been a very busy year for the Dominique Ansel team. After being named the World’s Best Pastry Chef in April, he announced his new Los Angeles restaurant, which is set to open at The Grove this fall. If that wasn’t enough, Ansel also opened a new bakery in Tokyo’s massive Mitsukoshi Ginza department store, which offers exclusive new pastries, such as matcha babka, soba croissants and the zero gravity chiffon cake.

To get your hands on some of Dominique Ansel Kitchen’s soft serve, visit the dutch door window located on the side of the West Village shop, located at 137 7th Ave S. Beginning tomorrow, soft serve will be available on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:00pm to 9:00pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.