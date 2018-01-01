Popsicles aren't just for kids—Food & Wine has some very adult-worthy options too. Our summery mojito-watermelon pops layer a minty frozen mojito with vodka-spiked watermelon juice, while these Riesling-pear pops elevate popsicles to elegant. You can also try whipping up a batch the whole family can enjoy by mixing your favorite fruit juices, adding in yogurt or dipping your pops in melted chocolate to make a crunchy shell. Use Food & Wine's guide to find loads of ideas to get you through warm-weather spells.