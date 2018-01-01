If there’s one thing you should do during the summer, it’s enjoy an ice cream cone. Or, better yet, make a your own at home. Food & Wine’s guide teaches you how to make a batch even if you don’t have an ice cream maker. Plus, we have lessons from ice cream maven Jeni Britton Bauer, recipes with delicious flavoring ideas and techniques that will make your next scoop extra creamy. And if you don’t want to whip up ice cream at home, we point you toward our favorite ice cream shops around the country.