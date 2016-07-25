7 Best Hot Fudge Recipes

Hot fudge sauce is amazing for everything from ice cream sundaes to waffles. Celebrate National Hot Fudge Day with these incredible homemade hot fudge recipes.

© Tara Fisher

Rich and shiny, this hot fudge sauce from San Francisco ice cream shop Mr. and Mrs. Miscellaneous is perfect: it gets pleasantly chewy when it hits the cold ice cream.

Try this amazing coffee-spiked chocolate fudge sauce with your favorite ice cream or on top of this incredible dulce de leche ice cream pie.

This reverse sundae features chocolate ice cream and creamy white-chocolate fudge sauce.

This rich sauce is great for topping crispy, classic Belgian waffles as well as ice cream.

What makes these banana splits from Sweet Rose Creamery in Santa Monica, California, so good is the insanely fudgy chocolate sauce coupled with the light, crunchy almond topping.

For this delicious, old-fashioned ice cream cake, layers of gluten-free pound cake get sandwiched with vanilla ice cream, raspberry sauce and hot fudge.

Bourbon adds a fun twist to this luscious, easy hot sauce.



