This milky, silky, delicate flan, topped with an almost-burnt caramel sauce, was created by Jeff Koehler, an American living in Barcelona, who co-wrote a Catalan cookbook. Koehler's unconventional touch--infusing the custard with a hint of cinnamon and lemon--is a nod to the influence of Moorish flavors on Spanish culture.

Tip: When adding the warm milk to the egg mixture, be sure to add it slowly, whisking constantly, so the eggs don't curdle.