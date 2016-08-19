Donut Walls Are Now a Thing at Weddings

For decades, pastry chefs and caterers have struggled to iterate new concepts in large-format desserts. There's the classic tiered or sheet cake, gelato bars, chocolate fountains, and even Pinterest-worthy cupcake towers. The latest (and possibly greatest) newfangled display-turned-dessert all over our social media feeds? Donut walls. Yes, finally, humans are putting donut holes to good, practical use by hanging colorful donuts on walls in grid formation. They're a popular side show at weddings, both formal:

@raciacchi

And casual:

@cateringjake

Where they're being touted as grab-and-go late-night snackables (not quite wedding cake replacements—yet):

@liez_01

They're easy to put together—in large or small format—and can even be made into themed installations, like this pineapple rendition:

@favorlanepartyboutique

Plus, the versatility of donuts—no sticky icing to wrangle with!—means you can stack 'em deep, to feed as many guests as you need to:

@georgeweddings

Don't like iced donuts? Don't worry—a simple glaze can also look grand, especially when hung up around a colorful backdrop: