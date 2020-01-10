Doughnuts

Maple-Meringue Donuts

The secret to donuts at home is in the dough: retarding the shaped donuts allows a more complex, yeasty flavor to develop. The meringue filling is marshmallowy in texture; use an intense, robust, high-quality maple syrup to ensure lots of maple flavor.
These Are the Donut Flavors Americans Love Most

According to sales data generated by Grubhub, glazed donuts are the perennial favorite, but there's a new flavor gaining traction.
Hanukkah Doughnuts 

Hebrew for “doughnuts,” sufganiyot are the most popular Hanukkah food in Israel. These fried treats are simply made from balls of yeast dough and filled with chocolate, creams, curd or, as here, jam. Bakeries and markets start frying them weeks before the actual holiday and keep going until the week after. With TV chef Andrew Zimmern’s recipe, you can prepare them year-round. Slideshow: More Hanukkah Recipes
The Best Doughnuts in America from Coast to Coast

Whether you go for baked, fried, simple or smothered, you’ll find your winner among these holey picks from around the country.— This story originally appeared on People.com
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Donuts for National Donut Day

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Apple Cider Doughnuts

These crisp and tender doughnuts are year-round favorites at Curiosity Doughnuts in the Stockton, New Jersey, farmers' market.  Slideshow: More Doughnuts Recipes
Donut Walls Are Now a Thing at Weddings

Want one at yours?
5 Best DIY Doughnuts

You can do better than the store-bought kind.
Here's How You Can Get the Greatest Hits of Chicago's Elizabeth Restaurant

Grilled Doughnuts with Blueberry Sauce

6 National Donut Day Deals from Shops Across the Country

Sfinj (Moroccan Doughnuts)

Doughnut Throwdown: Yeast vs. Cake

When it comes to doughnuts there are two camps: yeast-lovers and cake-lovers.

