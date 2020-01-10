Maple-Meringue Donuts
The secret to donuts at home is in the dough: retarding the shaped donuts allows a more complex, yeasty flavor to develop. The meringue filling is marshmallowy in texture; use an intense, robust, high-quality maple syrup to ensure lots of maple flavor.
These Are the Donut Flavors Americans Love Most
According to sales data generated by Grubhub, glazed donuts are the perennial favorite, but there's a new flavor gaining traction.
Hanukkah Doughnuts
Hebrew for "doughnuts," sufganiyot are the most popular Hanukkah food in Israel. These fried treats are simply made from balls of yeast dough and filled with chocolate, creams, curd or, as here, jam. Bakeries and markets start frying them weeks before the actual holiday and keep going until the week after. With TV chef Andrew Zimmern's recipe, you can prepare them year-round.
The Best Doughnuts in America from Coast to Coast
Whether you go for baked, fried, simple or smothered, you'll find your winner among these holey picks from around the country.
Apple Cider Doughnuts
These crisp and tender doughnuts are year-round favorites at Curiosity Doughnuts in the Stockton, New Jersey, farmers' market.