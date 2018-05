Once you get the hang of preparing the perfect crêpe (follow our foolproof method from Jacques Pépin), there's a limitless list of toppings and fillings to try. You could make a classic crêpe suzette—a dramatic, flaming dish flavored with oranges and butter. Or opt for something a little more creative, such as this recipe for crêpes with strawberries and muscat-yogurt sauce. Food & Wine has plenty of recipe ideas for delicious crêpes.