Dessert Bars

Raspberry Linzer Bars

Della Gossett’s linzer bars are a sturdier version of her Austrian-born boss Wolfgang Puck’s adored but delicate cookies. “I added rye flour for an earthy taste,” says the executive pastry chef at Spago Beverly Hills, “and I turned them into bars so they don’t fall apart into crumbs.” Slideshow: More Raspberry Dessert Recipes
Chocolate Espresso  Pie Bars  

With a caffeine-fueled, dark chocolate filling and buttery, flaky brown sugar crust, baker Cheryl Day’s decadent pie bars are irresistible. They’re also practical: portable, crowd-pleasing and make-ahead.  Slideshow: More Dessert Bar Recipes
Sugar Cookie Candy Bars

Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn uses a classic sugar cookie recipe as the base for this show-stopping cookie bar. It requires very little effort to make, as the toppings are all store-bought and can be varied to your liking. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar Recipes
Scotcheroos

Creamy natural peanut butter is our go-to for these nutty, chewy bar cookies. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar Recipes
Clean Bars 

San Francisco chef Chris Cosentino is an avid cyclist who often takes lengthy rides. He developed these clean bars to take on the road: They have minimal ingredients but pack a ton of flavor. His secret ingredient is coffee salt, which gives a jolt of energy while also replenishing sodium levels. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar Recipes
Pumpkin Ooey-Gooey Bars with Brown Butter

Kelly Fields of Willa Jean in New Orleans makes outstanding, next-level pumpkin bars with an amazing Valrhona Dulcey chocolate crust.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

The best chocolate chip cookie bars are full of gooey chocolate. Indulge in some of these chocolate chip cookie bars and you won’t be disappointed.
Pecan Pie Bars

These tender and delicious pecan bars have an effortless press-in crust and a custard-like filling. Slideshow: Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Desserts
Outrageous Pretzel Bars

Gooey Chocolate-Chip Sandwich Bars

Chocolate Chip-Pretzel Bars

Apple Pie Bars

Sweet and Tart Lime Bars

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars with Caramel Swirl

Nanaimo Bars

Dessert Bars

