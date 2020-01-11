Dessert Bars

Raspberry Linzer Bars
Della Gossett’s linzer bars are a sturdier version of her Austrian-born boss Wolfgang Puck’s adored but delicate cookies. “I added rye flour for an earthy taste,” says the executive pastry chef at Spago Beverly Hills, “and I turned them into bars so they don’t fall apart into crumbs.” Slideshow: More Raspberry Dessert RecipesRead More
Chocolate Espresso Pie Bars
With a caffeine-fueled, dark chocolate filling and buttery, flaky brown sugar crust, baker Cheryl Day’s decadent pie bars are irresistible. They’re also practical: portable, crowd-pleasing and make-ahead. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar RecipesRead More
Sugar Cookie Candy Bars
Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn uses a classic sugar cookie recipe as the base for this show-stopping cookie bar. It requires very little effort to make, as the toppings are all store-bought and can be varied to your liking. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar RecipesRead More
Scotcheroos
Creamy natural peanut butter is our go-to for these nutty, chewy bar cookies. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar RecipesRead More
Clean Bars
San Francisco chef Chris Cosentino is an avid cyclist who often takes lengthy rides. He developed these clean bars to take on the road: They have minimal ingredients but pack a ton of flavor. His secret ingredient is coffee salt, which gives a jolt of energy while also replenishing sodium levels. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar RecipesRead More
Pumpkin Ooey-Gooey Bars with Brown Butter
Kelly Fields of Willa Jean in New Orleans makes outstanding, next-level pumpkin bars with an amazing Valrhona Dulcey chocolate crust.Read More