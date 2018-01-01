Cupcakes have been one of the trendiest desserts and one of the most divisive, but at the end of the day, they’re really just delicious, portable cakes. The fun of cupcakes (besides eating them) is getting creative in the kitchen. A classic golden cupcake or chocolate cupcake batter becomes the base for any number of frostings, whether it's an airy Swiss meringue, a glossy marshmallow frosting or even an adult-friendly whiskey buttercream. Cupcakes are the perfect excuse to let loose with toppings like seasonal fruit, sprinkles, crushed candy or pretty piping. For holiday cupcake inspiration, stuffed cupcake recipes and more, turn to our Food & Wine guide to cupcakes.