9 Creamsicle Recipes to Get You Through the August Heat

Is there anything that pulls at those nostalgia strings more than a Creamsicle? The orange-and-vanilla combination is the perfect balance of tangy and sweet, and the classic popsicles are an ideal way to beat the heat. So we’ve pulled together nine recipes that echo the flavors of this summertime favorite with a little flair.

Tangelo Creamsicles

Chef Suzanne Goin’s refreshing take on a creamsicle is as easy as 1-2-eat. It’s kind of like a root beer float but with citrus juice as the liquid. All you need is a cup, a spoon, vanilla ice cream, and tangelo juice—but orange juice works just as well.

Vanilla Semifreddo and Orange Sorbet Terrine

This striking dessert can either be made the long way (with homemade sorbet) or using a shortcut (a.ka. store-bought sorbet). Whichever method you choose, the end result is sure to be delicious.

Vanilla Old-Fashioned

This one is for those who’d like their Creamsicle in liquid form. Muddled vanilla bean and orange zest are reminiscent of the classic childhood flavors, but then there’s the addition of bourbon to make this drink adults-only.

Nectarine-Buttermilk Pops

These fun popsicles are an adult version of a Creamsicle, swapping in pureed nectarines for the orange component and layering the fruit with buttermilk that’s been mixed with lemon juice and ginger liqueur.

Vanilla-Orange Flan

Chef Jose Garces’ vanilla-orange flan isn’t a Creamsicle per se, but the flavors are all there, with the addition of salt, basil, and Cointreau.

Buttermilk Creamsicle Panna Cotta

This isn’t your typical panna cotta. Orange zest and orange juice are combined with bay leaves and peppercorns to create a spicy citrus flavor that works so well with the creamy buttermilk gel.

Pistachio Pavlovas with Oranges and Blood Orange Sorbet

These pavlovas amp up the vanilla-and-orange combination with the addition of pistachios. The dessert is crunchy yet creamy and can be made with or without the nuts.

Vanilla-Orange Frappé

The key to this milkshake-like dessert is making sure that the ingredients are blended just the right amount. You want the orange zest, vanilla bean, orange sorbet, and yogurt to be well-combined, but you also want to maintain that nice frothiness—about 30 seconds should do it.

Vanilla-and-Cider Panna Cottas with Spiced Ginger Cookies

Although this dessert doesn’t have the orange-and-cream flavor profile, chef Shawn McClain likens the panna cotta to a Creamsicle because it combines tangy notes with creamy ones.

