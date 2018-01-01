Simple sugar cookies need not be boring. We love punching up their flavor with ginger, cinnamon or apricot jam, and topping them with everything from colorful sprinkles to sticky-sweet icing. For supereasy sugar cookies, try a roll-and-cut-style recipe. Just flatten the dough with a rolling pin and cut out shapes with a cookie cutter. The dough in this recipe is durable, so it can be rolled multiple times, but it’s soft enough that the shapes come out neatly. After the cookies have been baked, they can be eaten plain, decorated with icing or sandwiched with your favorite filling. Whether you’re looking for a tried-and-true recipe or want to riff on this classic dessert, Food & Wine’s guide to sugar cookies has a recipe for every occasion.