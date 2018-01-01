Peanut butter cookies are an all-time classic—the perfect companion to a cold glass of milk. We love a no-frills recipe, but a simple way to mix it up is by adding cinnamon, oatmeal and tahini. For a super-traditional version, these crunchy cookies have just five ingredients, taste great with or without chocolate chips and take less than half an hour to make and bake. Even easier, these chocolate–peanut butter cookies require no time in the oven, and need only four ingredients—puffed-corn cereal, peanut butter cups, peanut butter and sprinkles—for a dessert that your whole family will love. Find a peanut butter cookie recipe for any occasion in Food & Wine’s guide.