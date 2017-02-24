Pastry Chefs Baked These Beautiful Cookies to Benefit Pediatric Cancer Research

This month, culinary tastemakers from around the country participated in the Chefs for Kids Cancer gala in NYC, uniting some of the most powerful forces of the food world in support of pediatric cancer research. And how do elite pastry chefs use their skills for social good? By baking cookies, of course! Dessert geniuses like Karen DeMasco of Hearth and Christina Tosi of Milk Bar joined forces to create what may be the world’s most sought-after cookie jar. In total, 16 chefs contributed an exclusive recipe to a cookie collection for the event. Want to support their confectionary cause? Cookies for Kids Cancer, the event organizer, makes it easy to hold a bake sale for your school or community, and they also accept donations. Or simply order some delicious cookies, and all profits will go directly to the best pediatric cancer centers and research hospitals in the country. $30, cookiesforkidscancer.org—Hannah Walhout Check out the limited-edition cookie masterpieces below:

1 of 16 Abby Hocking

Karen Tack & Alan Richardson, Hello, Cupcake! 

Acclaimed authors and cupcake experts Tack and Richardson nodded to their true pastry passion (and their beloved cookbook) with the "Hello, Cupcake!” cookie.

2 of 16 Abby Hocking

Anna Bolz, Per Se

Bolz, who has created sophisticated desserts for Jean-Georges and Thomas Keller restaurants, opted for a simple pleasure: an old-fashioned M&M cookie dipped in chocolate.

3 of 16 Abby Hocking

Nicolas Botomisy, Valrhona 

The Pastry Chef for the premium French chocolate brand, who teaches at L’École Valrhona pastry school in Brooklyn, set out to create "Valrhona's Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie" for the project.

4 of 16 Abby Hocking

Richard Capizzi, Lincoln Ristorante 

This Per Se alum drew on his ancestral roots—his family hails from Naples and Sicily—to create the distinctly Italian "Tricolore” and "Florentine” cookies.

5 of 16 Abby Hocking

Scott Cioe, Bevy 

Cioe, who has worked under Michelin-starred chefs like Daniel Boulud and Gordon Ramsay, created a cocktail cookie with this "Pecan Bourbon Mule” biscuit.

6 of 16 Abby Hocking

Karen DeMasco, Hearth 

The former Pastry Chef at Andrew Carmellinis Locanda Verde made a decadent dark chocolate coconut brownie.

7 of 16 Abby Hocking

Lindsey Farr, Restaurant Marc Forgione

Farr, Pastry Chef at Marc Forgione and “American Heritage Cooking” blogger, baked this hypnotic “Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl” cookie for the event.

8 of 16 Abby Hocking

Jenny McCoy, Institute of Culinary Education

The Chef-Instructor for ICE’s Pastry and Baking Arts program dreamed up a funfetti-inspired "Sprinkledoodle."  

9 of 16 Abby Hocking

Samantha Mittler, The Dessertist 

This dessert artist, whose charitable pursuits include teaching with the Nutritional Education Program at City Harvest, created a drool-worthy cookie she calls "The Munchies."

10 of 16 Abby Hocking

Sebastien Rouxel, The Clocktower

The creator of the "Hobnob Biscuit" runs the dessert program at NYC hotspot The Clocktower, and is also known for co-authoring the Bouchon Bakery Cookbook with Thomas Keller. 

11 of 16 Abby Hocking

Sarah Sanneh, Pies 'n' Thighs

Decadence is the name of the game at Sanneh’s Southern restaurant in Williamsburg, and her buttery "Love Bar" is as rich and delicious as they come. 

12 of 16 Abby Hocking

Mark Tasker, Balthazar

Tasker, of Keith McNally’s New York institution Balthazar, baked a traditional Scottish shortbread for the event.

13 of 16 Abby Hocking

Christina Tosi, Milk Bar

Tosi, who got her start alongside David Chang as part of the Momofuku empire, created a special version of Milk Bar’s iconic "Compost Cookie." 

14 of 16 Abby Hocking

Diana Valenzuela, Loring Place 

This striking black & white cookie comes from the pastry chef at hot new restaurant Loring Place (and alum of prestigious restaurants from the likes of Mark Ladner and Tom Colicchio).

15 of 16 Abby Hocking

Mark Welker, The NoMad 

Head of the pastry program at The NoMad and longtime Eleven Madison Park dessert master, Welker created a delicate white chocolate cashew cookie with blueberries.

16 of 16 Abby Hocking

Tracy Wilk, David Burke Kitchen

Wilk, an ABC Kitchen alumna and mentee of Loring Place’s Dan Kluger, got spicy with this Valrhona dark chocolate and ginger cookie.

