No matter how you bake them, oatmeal cookies are delicious with either chocolate chips or raisins. To mix up the flavor of these classic cookies, we love improvising with dried cranberries, white chocolate chips and peanut butter. If you’re an oatmeal cookie traditionalist, this supersimple recipe offers up a tiny twist by throwing in both semisweet and white chocolate chips, as well as shredded coconut. Or if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, try adding bacon for some smokiness and extra crunch that just proves everything tastes better bacon. Find these great recipes and more from Food & Wine’s guide to oatmeal cookies.