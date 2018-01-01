Nothing says “Christmas” quite like gingerbread cookies. This incredibly delicious and classic recipe uses butter instead of shortening and corn syrup, which allows the ginger flavor to really shine through for fresher-tasting cookies. They aren’t supersweet, so feel free to be generous with your icing decorations. If you want something a bit different, add both cocoa powder and melted bittersweet chocolate to the gingerbread dough. Or else try making sandwich cookies with a creamy mascarpone filling. Whether you’re a gingerbread traditionalist or want to riff on this holiday staple, Food & Wine’s guide has all the recipes you need.