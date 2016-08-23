Cookie Monster’s Favorite Cookie Isn’t Actually Chocolate Chip

Not only does Cookie Monster love eating cookies, but he’s also great at baking them! His famous cookie dough recipe (yes, it’s real) first appeared in Big Bird’s Book from the 1970s—and it wasn’t for chocolate chip cookies. So what’s the Sesame Street character’s favorite? Old fashioned sugar cookies. Here, five excellent versions we’re sure Cookie Monster would love.

"I really like the idea of using white frosting on this cookie, which has a little bit of brown sugar in it for great color, because the contrast between the two is so distinct," says Matt Lewis of Brooklyn’s Baked bakery.

Freshly grated lemon zest brightens up these buttery cookies.

“My father used a lot of ginger in his baking,” says chef Kevin Sbraga. “It adds that burst of flavor that makes you think, Wow."

These versatile cookies can be simply sprinkled with sugar and baked; or, after they’re baked, they can be decorated with royal icing or sandwiched with jam and sprinkled with confectioners' sugar.

© Scott Hocker

Grate the lime zest for this aromatic cookies finely. That way, the lime flavor is well dispersed throughout each individual cookie.