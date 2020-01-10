Chocolate Chip Cookies

Edible Cookie Dough
There are so many reasons to make edible cookie dough. The weather is hot, the oven is broken or you have a fierce cookie dough craving. Perhaps all of the above. Enter edible cookie dough: Unburdened by leaveners or raw eggs, it can be enjoyed straight from the bowl with a spoon. We like classic chocolate chip dough, but the variations are endless. A couple of suggestions: Swap M&Ms, crushed Oreos or milk chocolate chips in for the bittersweet chips. Beat in 3 tablespoons of peanut butter with the butter, then fold in 1/2 cup each of chopped salted peanuts and chocolate chips. Slideshow: More Cookie RecipesRead More
Chocolate Chip Cookie in a Mug
Are you craving a warm chocolate chip cookie? The fastest way to feed that hunger might just be this microwavable chocolate chip cookie in a mug. In less than ten minutes, you go from raw ingredients to a warm, soft chocolate chip cookie. Serve the cookie with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and a scoop of your favorite ice cream. The cookie batter – butter, white and light brown sugar, an egg yolk, pure vanilla extract, flour and salt – can be dressed up in different ways. Try mixing in buts, or bittersweet chocolate chips and dried cherries, or 2 tablespoons of M&Ms. Make a quick oatmeal cookie by adding 1 tablespoon of quick-cooking rolled oats, a pinch of ground cinnamon and a tablespoon or two of raisins. Make a green tea cookie by adding 1 teaspoon of matcha powder and swap 1 tablespoon of white chocolate chips for the bittersweet chocolate chips here. The possibilities are endless! Slideshow: More Chocolate Chip Cookie RecipesRead More
Big White Chocolate, Almond and Cranberry Cookies
Almond flour and toasted almonds give these crispy, chewy cookies doubly nutty flavor.