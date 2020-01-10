Chocolate Chip Cookies

Edible Cookie Dough

There are so many reasons to make edible cookie dough. The weather is hot, the oven is broken or you have a fierce cookie dough craving. Perhaps all of the above. Enter edible cookie dough: Unburdened by leaveners or raw eggs, it can be enjoyed straight from the bowl with a spoon. We like classic chocolate chip dough, but the variations are endless. A couple of suggestions: Swap M&Ms, crushed Oreos or milk chocolate chips in for the bittersweet chips. Beat in 3 tablespoons of peanut butter with the butter, then fold in 1/2 cup each of chopped salted peanuts and chocolate chips. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
Chocolate Chip Cookie in a Mug

Are you craving a warm chocolate chip cookie? The fastest way to feed that hunger might just be this microwavable chocolate chip cookie in a mug. In less than ten minutes, you go from raw ingredients to a warm, soft chocolate chip cookie. Serve the cookie with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and a scoop of your favorite ice cream. The cookie batter – butter, white and light brown sugar, an egg yolk, pure vanilla extract, flour and salt – can be dressed up in different ways. Try mixing in buts, or bittersweet chocolate chips and dried cherries, or 2 tablespoons of M&Ms. Make a quick oatmeal cookie by adding 1 tablespoon of quick-cooking rolled oats, a pinch of ground cinnamon and a tablespoon or two of raisins. Make a green tea cookie by adding 1 teaspoon of matcha powder and swap 1 tablespoon of white chocolate chips for the bittersweet chocolate chips here. The possibilities are endless! Slideshow: More Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes
7 Surprising Ways to Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

You can’t go wrong with a classic chocolate chip cookie, what with its nostalgic flavor, chewy-crisp texture and iconic look. But why not upgrade this traditional treat by baking it in one of these unconventional ways?
5 Best White Chocolate Chip Cookies

We love a perfectly chewy, crispy chocolate chip cookie. But this holiday season, don't overlook white chocolate. Here, five amazing cookie recipes that take advantage of sweet and creamy white chocolate.
6 Desserts Inspired by Chocolate Chip Cookies

When you’re ready to do something else with your chocolate chips, try one of these fun desserts.
Big White Chocolate, Almond and Cranberry Cookies

Almond flour and toasted almonds give these crispy, chewy cookies doubly nutty flavor. Plus: Holiday Cookies
Ganache-Stuffed Chocolate-Chip Cookies

A stuffed cookie is like a sandwich cookie, only with more cream on the inside—it's fatter, fuller and (if you're the kind of person who twists apart the cookies to get to the cream) better. Jessica Sullivan, the pastry chef at Boulevard restaurant in San Francisco, makes hers with nutty chocolate-chip cookies and silky chocolate ganache.    Sandwich Cookies  
Thank This Lady for Chocolate Chip Cookies

© Con PoulosThe Week in Food looks at noteworthy food or food-related inventions, announcements and other "firsts" throughout history. Chewy, crumbly and often crispy too, chocolate chip cookies are an obsession of first-time bakers and experts. But the perfect and seemingly obvious combination of semisweet chocolate bits and sweet, buttery dough is actually the result of a baking accident by a woman born this week, on June 17, in 1903.The delicious accident. >>>
