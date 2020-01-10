Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie in a Mug

Are you craving a warm chocolate chip cookie? The fastest way to feed that hunger might just be this microwavable chocolate chip cookie in a mug. In less than ten minutes, you go from raw ingredients to a warm, soft chocolate chip cookie. Serve the cookie with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and a scoop of your favorite ice cream. The cookie batter – butter, white and light brown sugar, an egg yolk, pure vanilla extract, flour and salt – can be dressed up in different ways. Try mixing in buts, or bittersweet chocolate chips and dried cherries, or 2 tablespoons of M&Ms. Make a quick oatmeal cookie by adding 1 tablespoon of quick-cooking rolled oats, a pinch of ground cinnamon and a tablespoon or two of raisins. Make a green tea cookie by adding 1 teaspoon of matcha powder and swap 1 tablespoon of white chocolate chips for the bittersweet chocolate chips here. The possibilities are endless! Slideshow: More Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes