The Best Cookie For Every Month of 2017

If you are already in the thick of holiday baking, you have cookies on the brain. And, if you are like the approximately 40 percent of Americans who make New Year's resolutions, you will soon have big life goals on the brain. Why not resolve to bake a different type of delicious cookies each month in 2017?

Oatmeal cookies might just be the perfect cookie for January. Baking with oats feels like a healthy choice after the bacchanalian decadence of the holidays, but there is just enough butter and sugar to ease the transition. Baker Kir Jensens's chewy cookies fit the bill perfectly.

You could bake sweet chocolate-stuffed nothings to woo your sweetheart or eat your sorrows, but why not bake this 9-inch crumbly cookie-like tart to share with 12 of your nearest and dearest? Share the love! (Need a 9-inch springform pan? We like this one.)

Matcha may not be Irish, but in the Ides of March, when we are all a little desperate for even a hint of green, these cakey green tea-flavored cookies are a must-bake. Moist, tender and toasty with matcha, these cookies will give you the courage to hang on for spring. (Need matcha powder? Try this one)

© John Kernick

Resembling the clouds that bring April showers, pastry chef Abigail Quinn's light, airy meringues are crisp on the outside, chewy in the middle and the cookie you need for Passover.

Elegant lemon curd sandwich cookies are the perfect sweet to share with the mother and mother-like people in your life, requiring enough butter, sugar and elbow grease to make anyone feel special. Don't skip making your own tart homemade lemon curd.

With summer in full swing, these fudgy chocolate chip sandwich bars are the cookie meant for June. Easily transported to picnics or barbecues, these bars have two layers of chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched with an indulgent three-ingredient filling. We use this cookie dough for our layers, but you can use your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough recipe or even store-brought dough, if you wish.

The long, hot days of July practically require ice cream, and why not flex your cookie-baking muscles by making your own ice cream cones? Tuile batter, the base of these pretty cones, comes together in a snap. Shaping the warm cookies into functional cones may take a little practice, but the less successful efforts will be nonetheless delicious.

© Christina Holmes

In August, across most of the U.S., it is too hot to bake. Keep the oven off and use your favorite store-bought cookies to make Tiffany MacIsaac's decadent Cookie Crunch Trifle instead.

© John Kernick

Back-to-school always feels like peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich season to us, even when our school years are very far behind us. Here, tender peanut butter cookies are spread with silky peanut butter cream and jam for the ultimate PB&J experience.

Once you have mastered tuile ice cream cones in July, you are ready apply a similar cone-shaping technique to these chocolatey witches' hats in October. Crisp, nutty cookies are shaped into pointy hats and then brushed with melted chocolate.

Blustery winter days require a hearty and energizing cookie. Stuffed with dried currants, apricots and cherries, these tender pumpkin cookies are made more festive with a brandy-spiked glaze.

© Nicole Franzen

You have baked cookies all year! It's time to go out with a chocolatey, apricot jam-slathered bang. These elegant cookies from blogger and cookbook author Luissa Weiss will be the star of your cookie plate. Labor-intense, yes, but absolutely worth it.