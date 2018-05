Nothing beats a warm fruit cobbler straight from the oven—except maybe cobbler and a scoop of ice cream to go with it. Cobbler typically differs from crisps and crumbles because of its topping, which is mounds of biscuit dough (or even cake batter or cookie dough) dropped across the top before baking—a technique that creates a cobbled-road effect. Fill it with your favorite fruits and try the recipes from Food & Wine's guide to cobblers.