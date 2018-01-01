Made with sugar, milk and cocoa butter, white chocolate has all the creamy richness of regular chocolate without the actual cocoa. We love adding white chocolate to holiday desserts, such as pumpkin pie and gingerbread trifle, but it’s delicious in all kinds of treats, especially our favorite ultra-creamy no-bake cheesecake. The filling is prepared by stirring melted white chocolate into cream cheese, sugar, vanilla bean paste and lemon zest, which is topped with strawberry jam and plenty of fresh berries. For an easy flavor upgrade, white chocolate chips are great in oatmeal cookies along with cranberries or macadamia nuts. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to white chocolate.