Creamy, supersweet milk chocolate is delicious in all kinds of desserts, such as decadent puddings, rich layer cakes and ice creams. One of our favorites is a simple milk chocolate tart with a crunchy pretzel crust that makes for a perfect balance between sweet and salty. If you love Oreos, try our milk chocolate version, which sandwiches malted cream between perfectly sweet cookies as a fun, nostalgic treat. Whether you’re looking for an impressive dessert or something effortless and sweet, Food & Wine’s guide to milk chocolate has a recipe for every occasion.