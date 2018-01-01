Creamy, rich hot chocolate is the perfect cold-weather drink—especially when topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream. We love to add rum, coconut milk or cayenne pepper to classic hot chocolate for an easy, quick flavor twist. One of our favorite hot chocolate recipes comes from Jeni Britton Bauer, owner of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. She stirs vanilla ice cream into milk and cocoa powder for an insanely thick, decadent drink—it’s satisfying enough to be dessert, especially if you top it with marshmallows and flaky sea salt. Or try using both milk and bittersweet chocolate for a more traditional hot cocoa recipe. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to hot chocolate.