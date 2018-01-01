Dark chocolate is ideal in rich puddings, decadent cakes and crispy shortbread cookies. Plus, the antioxidants in chocolate containing more than 70 percent cocoa is supposed to be supergood for you—so these recipes are nearly guilt-free, right? One of our favorite dark chocolate treats is a creamy pudding garnished with candied ginger and barely sweetened whipped cream. To enjoy dark chocolate in a purer form, try making chocolate bark with walnuts and dried cherries. The fruits and nuts add fiber and omega-3 fatty acids for a sweet snack you can feel good about. Get these recipes and more from Food & Wine’s guide to dark chocolate.